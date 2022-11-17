Head to Head Comparison: Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) & PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH)

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) and PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.9% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of PotlatchDeltic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Urstadt Biddle Properties and PotlatchDeltic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 1 2 0 2.67 PotlatchDeltic 0 1 3 1 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.37%. PotlatchDeltic has a consensus price target of $56.60, suggesting a potential upside of 21.43%. Given PotlatchDeltic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PotlatchDeltic is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PotlatchDeltic has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. PotlatchDeltic pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 146.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PotlatchDeltic pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and PotlatchDeltic has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and PotlatchDeltic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $135.58 million 5.49 $47.28 million $0.65 28.55 PotlatchDeltic $1.34 billion 2.82 $423.86 million $5.29 8.81

PotlatchDeltic has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties. PotlatchDeltic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urstadt Biddle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and PotlatchDeltic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 27.60% 10.98% 3.96% PotlatchDeltic 27.84% 20.34% 12.83%

Summary

PotlatchDeltic beats Urstadt Biddle Properties on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 203 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest management, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance.

