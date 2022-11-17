Head to Head Contrast: Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) versus ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ – Get Rating) and ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications and ATN International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Frontier Communications alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications 8.06% 10.00% 2.73% ATN International -3.95% -0.34% -0.15%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frontier Communications and ATN International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications $6.41 billion 0.00 $4.96 billion N/A N/A ATN International $602.71 million 1.27 -$22.11 million ($2.02) -24.10

Analyst Ratings

Frontier Communications has higher revenue and earnings than ATN International.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Frontier Communications and ATN International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A ATN International 0 0 0 0 N/A

ATN International has a consensus target price of $52.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.80%. Given ATN International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ATN International is more favorable than Frontier Communications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.5% of ATN International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of ATN International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Frontier Communications beats ATN International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 3.6 million customers and 3.1 million broadband subscribers in 25 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About ATN International

(Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands. This segment also offers mobile, data, and voice services to retail and business customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and US Virgin Islands under the One, GTT+, and Viya brands; roaming services; and handsets and accessories. The US Telecom segment provides carrier services, such as wholesale roaming services; fixed, mobility, carrier, and managed services to business and consumer; private network services to enterprise and consumer customers; and site maintenance services and international long-distance services, as well as leases critical network infrastructure, including towers and transport facilities. The Renewable Energy segment provides distributed generation solar power to commercial and industrial customers in India. As of December 31, 2021, it operated seven retail stores in the US Telecom segment and twenty-one retail stores in the International Telecom segment. The company was formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc. and changed its name to ATN International, Inc. in June 2016. ATN International, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.