Head to Head Review: Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) vs. Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating) and Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and Old Republic International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambac Financial Group $282.00 million 2.34 -$17.00 million $7.14 2.05 Old Republic International $9.34 billion 0.77 $1.53 billion $2.62 9.07

Old Republic International has higher revenue and earnings than Ambac Financial Group. Ambac Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old Republic International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambac Financial Group 96.15% 35.58% 3.28% Old Republic International 9.48% 13.63% 3.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and Old Republic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ambac Financial Group and Old Republic International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambac Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Old Republic International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Old Republic International has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.80%. Given Old Republic International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Old Republic International is more favorable than Ambac Financial Group.

Volatility and Risk

Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Republic International has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.1% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Old Republic International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Old Republic International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ambac Financial Group beats Old Republic International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambac Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, commercial property, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.