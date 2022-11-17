Head-To-Head Survey: National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) vs. Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) and Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.1% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Macerich shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of National Storage Affiliates Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Macerich shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Volatility & Risk

National Storage Affiliates Trust has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macerich has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Storage Affiliates Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43 Macerich 6 3 2 0 1.64

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for National Storage Affiliates Trust and Macerich, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus price target of $51.29, suggesting a potential upside of 31.03%. Macerich has a consensus price target of $12.86, suggesting a potential downside of 0.44%. Given National Storage Affiliates Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Storage Affiliates Trust is more favorable than Macerich.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and Macerich’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Storage Affiliates Trust $585.67 million 6.07 $105.25 million $0.94 41.64 Macerich $847.44 million 3.27 $14.26 million ($0.39) -33.13

National Storage Affiliates Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Macerich. Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Storage Affiliates Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

National Storage Affiliates Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. National Storage Affiliates Trust pays out 234.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Macerich pays out -174.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Storage Affiliates Trust has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Macerich has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. National Storage Affiliates Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares National Storage Affiliates Trust and Macerich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Storage Affiliates Trust 12.78% 4.33% 1.70% Macerich -9.86% -2.76% -1.04%

Summary

National Storage Affiliates Trust beats Macerich on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States.

About Macerich

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 – 2019).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.