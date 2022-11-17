Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Sets New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.34, with a volume of 183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

Specifically, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 21,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $249,102.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,435.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli acquired 6,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.35 per share, for a total transaction of $88,611.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 333,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,366.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Walter Theodore Kaczmarek sold 21,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $249,102.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,435.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTBK. Raymond James lowered Heritage Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 132.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 17.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.