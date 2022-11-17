HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock to $68.00. The company traded as high as $64.87 and last traded at $64.08, with a volume of 16963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.82.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DINO. Cowen boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $600,427.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,803 shares in the company, valued at $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $539,533,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $495,719,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $308,240,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $274,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $51.31.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.03). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

