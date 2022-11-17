Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.275-3.405 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion. Hillenbrand also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.85-0.93 EPS.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Hillenbrand stock opened at $44.49 on Thursday. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 20.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

