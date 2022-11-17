Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $23,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 6.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,119,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,253,000 after buying an additional 533,794 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $1,686,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 151,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after buying an additional 12,204 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $138.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.46. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

