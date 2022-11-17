Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hydro One in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 13th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Hydro One’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share.

Get Hydro One alerts:

H has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hydro One to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.67.

Hydro One Trading Up 1.2 %

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

TSE:H opened at C$34.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.64 billion and a PE ratio of 20.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22. Hydro One has a 52-week low of C$30.21 and a 52-week high of C$36.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

About Hydro One

(Get Rating)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.