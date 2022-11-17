Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €70.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) received a €70.00 ($72.16) price objective from equities researchers at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s target price indicates a potential downside of 35.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on HYQ. Pareto Securities set a €225.00 ($231.96) target price on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($231.96) target price on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($273.20) target price on shares of Hypoport in a research note on Tuesday.

Hypoport Stock Down 3.9 %

HYQ stock opened at €108.90 ($112.27) on Tuesday. Hypoport has a 12 month low of €72.55 ($74.79) and a 12 month high of €553.00 ($570.10). The firm has a market cap of $686.44 million and a PE ratio of 17.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €115.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of €183.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

About Hypoport

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

