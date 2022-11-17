IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in October

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,299,500 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the October 15th total of 1,515,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,443.9 days.
IDEX Biometrics ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS:IDXAF opened at $0.06 on Thursday. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.
IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile
