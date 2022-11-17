Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $201,000 Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Boston Partners grew its stake in Global Payments by 7.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,018,000 after purchasing an additional 345,616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,607,000 after buying an additional 326,254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,006,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,598,000 after acquiring an additional 73,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,405,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,169,000 after acquiring an additional 90,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 12.9% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,438,000 after purchasing an additional 268,655 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPN opened at $99.32 on Thursday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.99 and a 12 month high of $153.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.93 and its 200 day moving average is $119.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 451.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 454.57%.

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

