Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Has $235,000 Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RHI. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, CL King reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Robert Half International stock opened at $76.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.31. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.