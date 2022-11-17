Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Purchases 313 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,669 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in NetApp by 14.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $333,978,000 after purchasing an additional 510,307 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 646,590 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,669,000 after purchasing an additional 412,291 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,939,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,969,000 after buying an additional 411,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,167,000 after buying an additional 301,829 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Trading Down 2.2 %

NTAP opened at $72.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average of $68.85. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of NetApp to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. OTR Global upgraded NetApp to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

