Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Sells 417 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,650 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of HP by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of HP by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of HP by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on HP to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.61. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

