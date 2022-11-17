Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) PT Set at €42.00 by Bank Of America (Bofa)

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) received a €42.00 ($43.30) target price from Bank Of America (Bofa) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IFXA. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($35.05) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, September 16th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($46.39) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($39.69) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($41.24) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €32.50 ($33.51) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Infineon Technologies has a 1 year low of €13.43 ($13.85) and a 1 year high of €19.70 ($20.31).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

