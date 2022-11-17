Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) PT Lowered to C$4.00 at National Bankshares

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

INO.UN stock opened at C$3.80 on Monday. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$3.32 and a twelve month high of C$10.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$124.56 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

In related news, Director Marc Manasterski acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at C$54,000.

(Get Rating)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.