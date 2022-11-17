Insider Buying: AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Buys 40 Shares of Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Roger Stott acquired 40 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 373 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £149.20 ($175.32).
Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 11th, Roger Stott bought 51 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($176.19).
AJ Bell Trading Down 2.2 %
AJ Bell stock opened at GBX 354.80 ($4.17) on Thursday. AJ Bell plc has a 52-week low of GBX 242.80 ($2.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 433.20 ($5.09). The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,942.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 305.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 291.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About AJ Bell
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.
