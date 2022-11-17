Insider Buying: AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Buys 40 Shares of Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Roger Stott acquired 40 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 373 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £149.20 ($175.32).

On Tuesday, October 11th, Roger Stott bought 51 shares of AJ Bell stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($176.19).

AJ Bell stock opened at GBX 354.80 ($4.17) on Thursday. AJ Bell plc has a 52-week low of GBX 242.80 ($2.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 433.20 ($5.09). The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,942.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 305.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 291.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital lowered AJ Bell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.17) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 325 ($3.82).

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

