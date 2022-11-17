Insider Buying: Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) Insider Buys £806.68 in Stock

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating) insider Andrew Sutch purchased 938 shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £806.68 ($947.92).

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

LON SONG opened at GBX 83.50 ($0.98) on Thursday. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 77.20 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 130.40 ($1.53). The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.04. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 8,350.00.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a GBX 1.31 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. Hipgnosis Songs Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 720.77%.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Company Profile

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

