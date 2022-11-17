Insider Buying: Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) CFO Acquires $178,620.00 in Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) CFO Timothy John Murphy purchased 26,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $178,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Repay Stock Up 0.5 %

Repay stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Repay Holdings Co. has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $20.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Repay by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Repay by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Repay by 5.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 8.2% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Repay by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Repay

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Repay to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Repay from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Repay to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.90.

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Further Reading

