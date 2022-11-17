Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells $53,098.84 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Paul John Smith sold 37 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $13,434.70.

On Friday, October 28th, Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Paul John Smith sold 411 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.95, for a total value of $198,492.45.

NYSE:NOW opened at $412.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $395.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $438.86. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $695.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $83.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.36, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

