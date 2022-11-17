iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

AGG stock opened at $97.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.06. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $115.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.