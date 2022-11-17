iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Holdings Lifted by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $368.98 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $559.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.802 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $7.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

