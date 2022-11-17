ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 200.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITT opened at $84.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.32. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.45. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $105.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITT. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ITT to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.80.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

