Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €95.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($97.94) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($87.63) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($72.16) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($97.94) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of Siltronic stock opened at €75.80 ($78.14) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €63.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €72.99. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of €53.00 ($54.64) and a fifty-two week high of €153.20 ($157.94).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

