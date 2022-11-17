JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on JKS shares. TheStreet raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JKS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 98.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $50.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.69 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.