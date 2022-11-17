Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 135.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 66.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL opened at $161.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.31. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.35 and a 12-month high of $275.77.

Several brokerages have commented on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

