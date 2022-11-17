JOST Werke (ETR:JST) PT Set at €70.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

JOST Werke (ETR:JST – Get Rating) has been given a €70.00 ($72.16) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($71.13) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Friday, November 4th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €73.00 ($75.26) price objective on shares of JOST Werke in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

JOST Werke Stock Performance

ETR JST opened at €47.60 ($49.07) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.94. The company has a market capitalization of $709.24 million and a P/E ratio of 12.53. JOST Werke has a 12-month low of €34.05 ($35.10) and a 12-month high of €52.10 ($53.71). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €39.43.

About JOST Werke

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

