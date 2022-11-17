JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 2,589,632 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,980,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $668,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 105,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 33,389 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 76,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.59 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $63.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.33.

