JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,790,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 262,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.52% of Republic Services worth $626,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $3,009,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $130.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

