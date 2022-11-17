JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 94,062 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,441,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,062 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.08% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $844,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.27.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $165.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.56 and its 200 day moving average is $158.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.44%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

