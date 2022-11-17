JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 694,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.42% of Sun Communities worth $868,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,101,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,726 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 6,574.5% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,821,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719,136 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $994,744,000 after acquiring an additional 591,348 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,713,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $751,116,000 after acquiring an additional 137,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,973,000 after acquiring an additional 805,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

NYSE SUI opened at $138.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.71%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

