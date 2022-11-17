JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $677.68 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 79.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,927,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,389,435 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.65% of Realty Income worth $677,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 169.8% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

NYSE O opened at $63.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

