JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,376,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,248,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $499,000.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JCPI opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.99.

