JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,376,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,248,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $222,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $499,000.
JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:JCPI opened at $46.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $47.99.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI)
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.