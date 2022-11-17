JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 504,794 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504,794 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $743,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $355.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.01. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $333.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.