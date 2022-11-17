JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 222,968 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,870,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,968 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.34% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $876,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13,575.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,919,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,593,000 after acquiring an additional 18,781,595 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $121,380,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,112,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,721 shares during the last quarter. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation now owns 2,529,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,109,000 after purchasing an additional 585,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,060,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,890,000 after purchasing an additional 567,659 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $46.90 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $63.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79.

