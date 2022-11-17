JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 265,050 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,741,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,050 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $872,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 69,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
JEPI opened at $55.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.29. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $63.67.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
- Use The Airbnb Stock Implosion to Your Advantage
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- International Game Technology is Well Worth the Gamble
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.