JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 265,050 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,741,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,050 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $872,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 69,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

JEPI opened at $55.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.29. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $63.67.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.