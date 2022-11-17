JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 322,744 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,815,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 322,744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 3.27% of Northern Trust worth $657,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $91.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.98.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. Barclays decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.79.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

