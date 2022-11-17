JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 358,744 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,752,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 358,744 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.68% of AvalonBay Communities worth $728,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,434.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 36,514 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.45.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $166.08 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.35 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

