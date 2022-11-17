JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $605.87 Million Position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,222,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,873,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 72.97% of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $376,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $440,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,027,000.

Get JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JMEE opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.60. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $53.33.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.