Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 14.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 715,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 55.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Several research firms recently commented on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

LECO stock opened at $148.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $150.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.96.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.