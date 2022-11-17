Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,058,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 174,213 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the second quarter worth $52,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 30.5% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 30,955 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Noodles & Company by 33.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,177,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the second quarter worth $2,050,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company in the second quarter worth $54,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDLS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 17,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $81,090.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 908,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,259,650.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 81,167 shares of company stock valued at $372,968 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

