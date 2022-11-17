Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $5.48 Million Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 368.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.56.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE ARES opened at $78.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 88.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.87.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Ares Management news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total value of $1,273,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 203,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,245,723.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,971,132.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $1,273,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 203,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,245,723.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 and have sold 1,138,661 shares valued at $90,804,389. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

