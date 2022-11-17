Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,652 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of PagerDuty worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PD. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 388.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.35.

In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $31,925.28. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 427,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,028,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $31,925.28. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 427,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,028,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $40,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,752,920.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,689 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,348 over the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PD opened at $23.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $25.02.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

