Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 494,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Newmark Group worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Newmark Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $10.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Newmark Group to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmark Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Newmark Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $8.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

About Newmark Group

(Get Rating)

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.