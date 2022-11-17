Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in NiSource by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 64,614 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $726,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NI opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.58. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NI shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

