Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 49,158 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,158 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of National Vision worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Vision by 647.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 470,381 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,764,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,112 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in National Vision by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,623,000.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.49 and a beta of 1.51. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $50.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EYE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of National Vision to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

