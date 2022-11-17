Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 57,530 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808,255 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 57,530 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.03% of LSI Industries worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in LSI Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,066,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,367 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 14.5% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,010,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 127,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 29.1% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 649,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 146,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 443,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LSI Industries

In other LSI Industries news, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $59,864.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,734.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 4,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $40,379.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,129.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffery S. Bastian sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $59,864.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,734.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,568 shares of company stock valued at $243,442. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSI Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.19. The company has a market cap of $290.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.01. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $127.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.04 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

