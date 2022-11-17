Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 678 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in FMC by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.91.

Insider Activity at FMC

FMC Price Performance

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $126.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.85. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $140.99.

FMC Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.