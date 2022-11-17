Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,922 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 854,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,922 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AXT were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in AXT during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in AXT by 35.1% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AXT by 12.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 123,436 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AXT by 13.5% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 947,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 112,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in AXT during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48. The company has a market cap of $220.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.89. AXT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Several research firms have commented on AXTI. TheStreet downgraded shares of AXT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of AXT from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AXT from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

